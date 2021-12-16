Names of 387 martyrs of Malabar Rebellion not removed from Dictionary of Martyrs of Freedom Struggle: Centre

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that 387 martyrs of the Malabar Rebellion have not been removed from the fifth volume of the Dictionary of Martyrs of India's Freedom Struggle published by Indian Council of Historical Research.



His statement comes after Opposition in Rajya Sabha questioned whether it is a fact that 387 martyrs of Malabar Rebellion were removed from the fifth volume of the Dictionary of Martyrs of India's Freedom Struggle published by Indian Council of Historical Research.

The minster in a written reply to the Upper House said: "No, it is not a fact that 387 martyrs have been removed from the fifth volume of the Dictionary of Martyrs of India's Freedom struggle published by Indian Council of Historical Research." (ANI)

