Picture Courtesy (Prime Minister Narendra Modi Twitter)
NaMo App upgrades to faster and sleeker version ahead of PM Modi's birthday

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:23 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday on Tuesday, a new version of NaMo App has been launched with more features in a bid to increase the traffic.
"NaMo App gets a new update! It is faster and sleeker, enables easier access to exclusive content and has new features for an immersive experience. Let us deepen our interaction. Get the new version of the app," Modi tweeted.
This is the app's first update after the recent Lok Sabha elections when it was given a new look. It will showcase a multimedia version of Modi's political journey and mirroring exhibitions being organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country.
Among the app's new features are one-touch navigation, new content section called 'NaMo Exclusive' and content recommendations based on user's interest. Users can now just slide to access more content across various sections.
Since its launch, the app has witnessed over 1.5 crore downloads across various platforms. It ranks among the most popular for any political leader across the world, according to an official statement.
The app has infographics to illustrate the work done by NDA government to transform India and Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes. There are sections like the NaMo merchandise and micro-donations.
The app also allows users to receive messages directly from Prime Minister Modi, said the statement. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 15:25 IST

