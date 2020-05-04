Nanded returnees satisfied with arrangements made by Ludhiana district administration

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 4 (ANI): The pilgrims, who have been brought back here from Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded by the Punjab government have shown satisfaction over the arrangements being made at the isolation centres set up in the city, according to Ludhiana district administration.

According to a statement, the pilgrims, as well as other persons who are staying at these centres, said that they have been getting food three times daily, along with tea with biscuits twice, fruits and potable drinking water.

"Dalbir Singh from Manuke village near Jagraon said that his entire family was stuck at Nanded for almost a month and thanked the Punjab government for their journey back home. He said that he is getting all facilities in the isolation centre and thanked the district administration for making these arrangements," the statement said.

Manpreet Singh from Chahlan village, who had returned from Madhya Pradesh, along with a group of 11 other persons, also said that the rooms are equipped with beds, pillows, sheets, buckets and mugs for bathing, besides other such facilities.

Amrinder Singh Malhi, SDM Ludhiana (West), informed that the bathrooms in this isolation facility are cleaned twice daily and said that the adequate number of staff has been deputed here to ensure that people do not face any problems.

Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal informed that the pilgrims, who have returned from Nanded have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration for them in quarantine centres.

"The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to check the spread of COVID-19 in Ludhiana district. The war against COVID-19 pandemic can be won only if we stay indoors and follow all instructions of the Punjab government," Agarwal said.

He informed that in view of the extension in curfew/lockdown by the Punjab government, all curfew passes will remain valid till May 17. (ANI)

