Nandi hills will be developed as international tourist destination, says Karnataka Minister

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], February 25 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday announced plans to develop Nandi Hills, a hill station situated in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, as an international tourist destination.

Sudhakar was on his visit to Nandi Hills to inspect the ongoing works here.

"Nandi hills and surrounding places are very attractive. Along with beautiful flora and fauna Nandi Hills also have historical and spiritual significance. They have all that qualifies to be developed as an international tourist destination. Government has already sanctioned Rs.10 crore for the purpose," Sudhakar told media here.



"There was a popular demand from the public for a ropeway for 15 years. The dream is becoming reality. More than 10 acre land will be allotted in the foot hills to convert it into a parking area. The work will be completed in 3-4 months," the state health minister said.

Sudhakar said Nandi hills are 30 kilometres away from Bengaluru International airport and just an hour away from Bengaluru.

"We are making efforts to develop this area. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has extended full co-operation in this regard. Tender will be called soon to allocate the work order," he said.

The minister also informed that it is decided to completely ban use of plastic in the Nandi Hills.

"Trekking trails to five hills surrounding the Nandi hills, eco-tourism, conservation of archeological monuments, beautification, infrastructure development will be done in the coming days," he added. (ANI)

