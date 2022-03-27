Nanital: Forest officials rescue two leopard cubs

Nanital (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Two leopard cubs were rescued from a sugarcane field in Gorakhpur village, Nanital on Sunday.

The incident came to light when the sugarcane field caught fire in the Ampokhara range of Terai West Forest Division. The farmers spotted the cubs and informed the forest department.



The forest department officials rescued the cubs and immediately rushed them to the veterinary hospital.

"The young cubs have survived minor burns and injuries and would recover soon," said Dushyant Kumar, veterinary doctor.

Both the cubs are being treated and would be released in the forest after recovery informed officials. (ANI)

