Nankana Sahib Gurdwara vandalism: UK Labour MP expresses concern over attack on Sikh community in Pak

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): UK Labour Party MP Preet Kaur Gill on Friday expressed concerns over the Sikh community being attacked in Pakistan while referring to the incident of stone-pelting at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in the country.

Retweeting a tweet of the video showing scenes from the incident, Gill wrote, "This is a worrying concern why is the Sikh community being attacked in Pakistan? @ImranKhanPTI."

Earlier today, India strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern at vandalism carried out at the revered gurdwara.

An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan today evening.

The group was led by the family of a boy who had allegedly abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of gurdwara's pathi. (ANI)

