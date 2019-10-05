Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairs review meeting to take stock of preparations for next Hajj on Friday. Photo/ANI
Naqvi chairs 'Hajj review meeting'

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday chaired a review meeting to take stock of the preparations for the next Hajj, an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.
The event was organised on the completion of Haj-2019.
Online applications for Hajj-2020 will be accepted between October 10 and November 10 this year.
Performing Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, a journey that re-enacts the actions of the Prophet Muhammad in his "farewell pilgrimage" in 632 AD.
It is a central pillar of the Islamic faith meant to bring followers closer to God and cleanse their sin. The pilgrimage is obligatory for Muslims who are physically and financially capable of undertaking the journey. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 04:41 IST

