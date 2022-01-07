Naqvi offers prayers at Haji Ali Dargah for PM Modi's wellbeing, says 'Parivaar-tantra' is trying to hijack democracy via criminal conspiracy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday offered prayers at the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai for the wellbeing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that "Parivaar-tantra" is trying to hijack democracy via criminal conspiracy.

Addressing media here, Naqvi said that the dynasty is trying to destroy democracy by a criminal conspiracy and there is no system bigger than democracy in any country.

"We prayed for PM Modi's well-being at Haji Ali Dargah. 'Parivaar-tantra' is trying to hijack democracy via criminal conspiracy," he said.

He further claimed that the Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is saying whatever is being prompted to him by masterminds.



Naqvi added that a large number of people offered prayers at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and many other religious places in the country for PM Modi's wellbeing.

According to party sources, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to hold prayers and perform Mahamrityunjay Jaap at different temples across India.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister also performed similar prayers in temples of their respective states.

On Wednesday, the PM's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur.

PM Modi, who had to return to Bathinda airport on Wednesday due to a security breach during his visit is learnt to have told state government officials at the airport, "Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya". (ANI)

