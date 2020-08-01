Naqvi offers prayers at his residence, extends everyone Eid ul-Adha greetings

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday offered prayers at his residence here in the national capital.



As India is celebrating Eid amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Naqvi while speaking to ANI said that this year we all will follow social distancing norms to combat the virus but next year we will celebrate the festival with much fervour.

"I extend good wishes to all the people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha today. Amid the corona crisis, the whole world is offering prayers but do so with safety. I wish good health to everyone. There is no lack of passion and faith in these prayers. Everyone must follow necessary precautions such as social distancing. Next Eid, we will celebrate it the way we used to," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, he took to Twitter to extend good wishes to people on Bakra Eid. "Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak," he wrote.

On Saturday morning, a large number of people offered namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid. "We have ensured strong arrangements here. In fact, we have ensured a safe environment in several big and small mosques on this occasion," said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)

