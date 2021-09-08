Naqvi slams farm leaders, calls them "confused"

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday slammed the protesting farmers and called their leaders "confused."

"They said the MSP was going to be abolished but, the government guaranteed that such was not the case. Then, they said that the mandi system will come to an end however, the mandis are even more prosperous and fruitful now. They even tried to incite a misconception about the lands that farmers own, although the guarantee about the land is already inscribed in the laws," Naqvi told ANI.

"Hence, the farmers don't have any issue to protest over and this is all actually meaningless. The farmer leaders themselves are confused and want to confuse others as well," Naqvi added.



He also lashed out at the farm leaders saying, "Some people are in the misbelief that they are the only ones benevolent to farmers and are their greatest leaders."

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

