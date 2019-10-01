Naqvi slams GN Azad for his comments on Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad over his report on Jammu and Kashmir.

"The government is filling the pit which was dug by the Congress and its allies. Now, why are they getting anxious?" Naqvi told ANI.

Naqvi's response comes a day after Azad alleged that Jammu and Kashmir administration restricted his movement during his visit to the region and people did not feel free to meet him as they were feeling apprehensive.

Azad, who is Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had said that CCTV cameras kept a close watch on people who visited him.

"Many feared that they would be identified and would be targeted later on. They dropped their plans to meet me. At Srinagar, about 80 per cent of the visitors were turned back from the gate of the guest house itself," he had said.

He claimed that people were disappointed and only those belonging to the ruling party were happy with the decision of article 370 revocation.

Lambasting Azad over his statement, the Union Minister said that it is a responsibility of the government to maintain law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is our duty to deal with terrorists and separatists. Also, the security of Jammu and Kashmir is our responsibility," he said.

Naqvi further spoke about the ensuing Haryana and Maharashtra polls and said that citizens of both states are satisfied with the work done by the BJP government.

"In both Haryana and Maharashtra, we have proved our selves to the netizens. If we will be tested for our work in the last five years then people will give us full marks as the result and the content written in copy (Manifesto) is same. However, the opposition has got zero marks for their negative attitude," he said.

Haryana and Maharashtra polls are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24, the Election Commission had said. (ANI)

