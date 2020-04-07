Naqvi urges Muslims to offer prayers at home on Shab-e-Barat, follow COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday directed the Central Waqf Board to ensure that there is no violation of lockdown on Shab-e-Barat festival on April 9 and people should offer prayers at their homes and maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, Naqvi urged the Muslim community to honestly follow the guidelines of the lockdown and social distancing on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

"All state waqf boards, through the Central Waqf Council, have been instructed to assist the local administration in the implementation of the lockdown completely on Shab-e-Barat and appeal to the people to pray and perform rituals inside their homes," he said.

"On the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the entire country is seriously and honestly following the guidelines of the lockdown. Everyone should pray at their home to give strength to India and the entire world to eliminate the challenges posed by coronavirus," the Union minister said.

India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.



Out of the 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

