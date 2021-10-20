Nara Lokesh slams Jagan for 'hit and run' attack on TDP office

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party headquarters.



Addressing a press conference here in Amaravati, Lokesh said, "Jagan Reddy once again showed sadism by sending gangs to carry out a 'hit and run' attack. YCP goons launched a surprise attack when there were few leaders in the TDP office and vanished in no time. Instead of using such hit and run tactics like a coward, CM Jagan should come for direct flights with the TDP committed leadership."

Lokesh asked the DGP what he was doing when the culprits' vehicles came and returned in front of his office located near the TDP office. "No action has been initiated against anybody though 24 hours have passed since the attack. A DSP was seen asking the attackers to get into the cars and go after the attack. This was state-sponsored terrorism with support from the police," he added.

Lokesh said drugs and ganja were traded ever since Jagan Reddy became the Chief Minister. "Everybody knew how a ruling party MLA was involved in transporting ganja in the AP-Telangana border. He could not accept the TDP challenge for taking drug tests," he added. (ANI)

