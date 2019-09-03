Narada sting case: CBI summons video editor of Narada News

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday issued summons to former video editor of Narada News, Meetesh Dixit, to appear before it on September 9 for questioning in connection with the Narada sting case.

On August 28, the investigating agency had interrogated BJP leader Mukul Roy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker KD Singh and whistleblower Mathew Samuel in the matter.

Samuel, who is the editor and managing director of Narada news portal had, in 2016, broadcast a sting video on his news portal.

The video came to the fore just before the commencement of the state Assembly elections.

In the sting video, a number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money trail in connection with the case.

Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed by the probe agencies so far. (ANI)

