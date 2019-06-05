Narada tapes: CBI issues summons to former Burdwan SP for questioning

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued summons to former Superintendent of Police of Burdwan HMS Mirza for questioning in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

The ED and the CBI are probing the money laundering case in connection with the 'sting' operation, where a number of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

On June 2, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also issued summons to Shreya Pandey, daughter of State Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey, and Ratna Chatterjee, estranged wife of former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee for questioning in the case.

In 2016, the sting video was uploaded on the Narada news portal just before the Assembly elections in the state. Several legislators and TMC leaders have been quizzed by the probe agencies so far.

While CBI was investigating the case, ED is probing the money trail in connection with the case. (ANI)

