Narasimha Rao was neither an economic nor social liberal: Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took part in an event marking the start of birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and sought Bharat Ratna for him, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the late leader was "neither an economic nor a social liberal" and represents "the worst of the cynical Congress, of deceitful Indian politics".

"Rao was neither an economic nor a social liberal, and he represents the worst of the cynical Congress, of deceitful Indian politics and of the weak ambivalence of the Indian state in the face of challenge. -- but not praise," Owaisi, who is MP from Hyderabad, said in a tweet. He also attached an opinion piece in the post.

His party AIMIM had earlier slammed Narasimha Rao in a tweet.

"No matter what awards are given, history will always remember PV Narasimha Rao as the sitting PM who not only allowed the demolition of Babri Masjid but also the construction of a makeshift temple at the site. Scholar AG Noorani rightly quoted Rao as the 'first BJP Prime Minister of India'," the party said.

The party also put out some excerpts from Noorani's book 'Destruction of the Babri Masjid: A National Dishonour' (2014).

The ruling TRS in Telangana has decided to organise year-long birth centenary celebrations in honour of former prime minister from June 28 and has also urged the NRIs to organise various programmes in the countries they reside.

The Chief Minister, who attended the birth centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao in Hyderabad, said he will lead a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to honour Narasimha Rao with Bharat Ratna.

The Chief Minister said he had requested party leader Keshava Rao to release three-four editions about Narasimha Rao's personality and it should be released in all languages across the country.

He said efforts will be made to ensure that Prime Minister Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, former President Prathiba Patel and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are part of the celebrations.

He said a statue of the late leader will be placed in Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Congress leaders in Telangana also attended birth anniversary event of Narasimha Rao at Gandhi Bhavan. (ANI)

