Narasimha Rao's grandson condemns Manmohan Singh's statement on '84 riots

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): BJP leader and grandson of former home minister PV Narasimha Rao, NV Subash, on Thursday, condemned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's statement that the 1984 riots could've been avoided if IK Gujral's advice was heeded by Rao.

"As a family member, I am feeling saddened by this statement by Dr Manmohan Singh, it is unacceptable," said Subash while speaking to ANI.

He further questioned if any Home Minister can take an independent decision without the Cabinet's approval.

Subash said that if the Army had been called, it would have been a "disaster".

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, which was organised to remember former Prime Minister Gujral on his 100th birth anniversary, Singh said, "When the sad event of 1984 took place, Gujral ji that very evening went to the then Home Minister Narsimha Rao and said to him that the situation is so grim that it is necessary for the government to call the army at the earliest."

"If that advice would have been heeded perhaps the massacre that took place in 1984 could have been avoided," he added.

The riots broke out after former prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984. Thousands of Sikhs were killed in the national capital and across the nation. (ANI)

