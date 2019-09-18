Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane (Pic credit: Twitter)
Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane (Pic credit: Twitter)

Narayan Rane reiterates decision to join BJP

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:02 IST

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly polls in the state, former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday stated that he would soon be joining the BJP and also merge his Maharashtra Swabhiman Party with them.
"I am going to join the BJP soon and my party will also merge with them. I told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that my wish to enter the BJP is from Mumbai, not Kankavali," Rane told media persons in Kankavali in Sindhudurg.
On Tuesday, Rane extended a grand welcome to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who reached his hometown Kankawli for his Maha Janadesh Yatra.
"The Chief Minister of Maharashtra does not belong to one party but he is the Chief Minister of all and it was my duty to welcome him and that is why I welcomed him in Kankavali," Rane said, amid speculation of a rift occurring between BJP and Shiv Sena regarding his entry into BJP.
Rane's entry into BJP assumes key importance as he had challenged Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray when he left his party in 2005. This is the reason why BJP's alliance Shiv Sena is reported to be against Rane's political rehabilitation.
Maharashtra Swabhiman Party chief has not given any clarity on the date of his joining the BJP.
"If there is any issue between the BJP and Shiv Sena with my arrival, then I do not mind it. The place I go to has an upper hand," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:59 IST

PM Modi should hold 'Howdy, Modi!' like events in India instead...

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should organise 'Howdy Modi!' like events in rural areas of country instead of holding 'external extravaganzas' so that people can share with him 'what they are facing'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:04 IST

Class 11 student thrashed by seniors in Odisha's Sambalpur, FIR lodged

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A class 11 student of a private residential college in Sambalpur was allegedly thrashed by four seniors on September 14, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:49 IST

Bengaluru: VV Puram food street to shun single-use plastic as...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69 th birthday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday stated that Bengaluru's popular VV Puram food street will be turned into a plastic-free zone with dedicated slots being reserved for pedestrians on weekends

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:29 IST

Man alleges of being issued over-speeding challan despite...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): While many traffic violators have been penalised with hefty amounts in last few days, a Delhi resident has alleged of having wrongfully issued an over-speeding challan despite driving within the permitted speed limit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:28 IST

Haryana: 5 migrant labourers found dead in under-construction house

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Five members of a family, including two women, were found dead in an under-construction house in Haryana's Jhajjar city on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 03:06 IST

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy acting in vindictive manner: Chandrababu Naidu

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu on Tuesday called YSRCP Chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy a 'psycho' alleging that he is acting in a vindictive manner as false cases are being filed against TDP leaders.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 02:39 IST

Odisha: 3.41lakh Ineligible beneficiaries identified under KALIA Scheme

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): After the verification process which was undertaken by the state government to identify the Ineligible beneficiaries, under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the Odisha government has found that 3.41 lakh ineligibl

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 01:56 IST

Five inmates escape Juvenile Detention Centre in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): At least five inmates escaped from Indore's Juvenile Detention Centre by breaking an old window on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 01:16 IST

Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, says Pak wouldn't...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded Bharat Ratna for Vinayak Damodar Savarkar while stating that Pakistan wouldn't even had come into existence if he had been made the first Prime Minister of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:41 IST

HP: Law students' strike over fee hike enters day two

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The protest by students of National Law University (NLU) over the exponential rise in college fee has entered day two here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:34 IST

AP: Naidu pays tribute to former speaker Rao

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid last tribute to the mortal remains of former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao at the party office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:32 IST

Court reserves order on plea challenging decision to close...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Lucknow court on Tuesday reserved its order on a protest plea filed against the police decision to shut a case related to an alleged kidney racket active on Facebook.

Read More
iocl