Narco-terror module busted in Kupwara, two arrested

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian army have busted a narco-terror module and arrested two persons in Kupwara.

They have also seized 13.5 kg of narcotics worth Rs 65 crore and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

SSP Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said that during questioning, the accused said that they were working on instructions of Pakistan-based handlers. "There was a focus on narco-terrorism here in Kupwara district for a long time and it came out that this route is not just used for weapons but for narcotic smuggling as well."

He said following specific information, the operation was conducted during which two smugglers who stay in Baramulla district were apprehended and 13.5 kg narcotics were recovered along with two pistols, four magazines, 55 pistol rounds, four hand grenades, and 10 detonators.

"Our message to Pakistan-based narco-terrorism handlers is that they will have to face the police and army before they provoke the youth here. Terrorism is spoiling generations and it is our responsibility that we fight against narcotics like a war. And in this war, police, army and the locals stand together," he said (ANI)

