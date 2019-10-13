Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a beach in Mamallapuram. Photo/Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a beach in Mamallapuram. Photo/Twitter

Narendra Modi posts about acupressure device

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday put to rest curiosity about an object he was carrying in his hand while plogging on the Mamallapuram beach in Chennai a day before.
Modi was in the scenic Tamil Nadu coastal town for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The prime minister tweeted a video on Twitter about himself picking up litter during his morning walk on the beach. Plogging is an exercise that combines jogging with picking up litter.
While many social media users felt moved by the Prime Minister's dedication and commitment to cleanliness, some others were curious about something other than the garbage collection bag which Modi held in his hand.
The curious Twitterati sparked up a debate on social media, and to end it once and for all, the Prime Minister himself took to Twitter today.
"Since yesterday, many of you have been asking - what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful," Modi tweeted, putting all speculations to rest.
He also posted pictures of the acupressure roller he was holding.
Acupressure is an ancient Chinese technique which is believed to help blood flow and energy levels in the body and also to help in the treatment of some ailments.
Modi had earlier too spoken in favour of the exercise which not only keeps the body healthy but helps the environment. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:01 IST

Andhra: 2 arrested for smuggling over 700 tortoises from Odisha

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Andhra police arrested two people and seized over 700 tortoises in Korukollu village of Krishna district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:51 IST

Agriculture, youth, healthcare prime focus in BJP's Haryana manifesto

Chandigarh [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The BJP on Sunday released its manifesto and made a host of promises to woo the electorates ahead of forthcoming Haryana Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:34 IST

BJP delegation to visit South Korea on October 14

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): In an effort to improve India's relations with other Asian countries, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation is set to visit South Korea on October 14.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:31 IST

Telangana: TRSTC bus driver who attempted immolation dies in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A bus driver who allegedly attempted to commit suicide during a strike by employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) succumbed to his injuries in hospital here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:20 IST

RSS' vision of India is contrary to B R Ambedkar's vision: BSP

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) vision of India is contradictory to BR Ambedkar's vision of the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:12 IST

Delhi: Teenager beaten to death in Seemapuri

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by an unidentified person in Deer Park in Seemapuri area here, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 12:01 IST

National Indigenous Seed Festival kicks off in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 13: National Indigenous Seeds Festival kicked off at the Central Agricultural University (CAU) campus, Iroishemba here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:48 IST

One held for robbing PM's niece: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): One of the two bike-borne miscreants, who allegedly snatched purse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damayanti Ben Modi has been arrested, police said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:35 IST

Muslims in India are 'happiest': RSS chief

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Dubbing that Muslims in India are the "happiest", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat asserted that people of other faiths have also sought refuge in India due to the "Hindu culture".

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:14 IST

Azam Khan turns emotional during rally, says lost 22 kg weight...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan turned emotional while referring to the slew of criminal cases he is facing in alleged land encroachment scams at an election rally here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Hiranagar sector, targets...

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar sector.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 10:09 IST

'Maradu flats demolition to be carried out by two companies'

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): The Maradu flat demolition will be carried out by two shortlisted companies, said Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh.

Read More
iocl