Narendra Singh Tomar launches NMMS, area officer monitoring apps

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI) Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday launched National Mobile Monitoring Software (NMMS) app and Area Officer Monitoring app through video-conference.

An official release said NMMS app permits taking real time attendance of workers at Mahatma Gandhi NREGS worksites along with geo-tagged photograph, which will increase citizen oversight of the programme besides enabling faster processing of payments.

Area Officer Monitoring App facilitates officials to record their findings online along with time stamped and go-coordinate tagged photograph for all the schemes of Rural Development Department - Mahatma Gandhi NREGS, PMAYG, PMGSY.



"This would also enable not only better record keeping of inspections by field and supervisory officials but also facilitate analysis of the findings for better programme implementation," the release said.

The minister said the two apps will be big steps for bringing transparency and effective monitoring of schemes and suggested that they should be made multilingual.

Tomar, who is Agriculture Minister also, underlined the importance of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA in providing alternative employment to the rural people during COVID-19 pandemic and said its outlay has been enhanced to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

He lauded the efforts of the ministry in making 99 per cent wage payment directly into the bank account of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA through direct benefit transfer. (ANI)

