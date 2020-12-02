Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal meet Amit Shah to discuss farmers' issues

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence here, to discuss the issues related to ongoing farmers' agitation on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal held a meeting with farmers' leaders at Krishi Bhawan, after holding a meeting with 32 representatives of protesting farmers at Vigyan Bhawan.

After the meeting, Tomar said that the discussion with representatives of protesting farmers was "good" and the fourth round of talks will be held on December 3.

The Minister told reporters after Tuesday's talks that the government was keen on a group being formed but farmers' leaders wanted that the talks should be held with everyone.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.(ANI)