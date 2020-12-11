Narendra Singh Tomar to urge farmers to end protest, work with govt

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will urge farmers to end their protest and work with the government on Thursday, sources told ANI.

"Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will make an appeal to the farmers to end their agitation and work with the government, today. He will also brief the media," said a source.

Meanwhile, the farmers protest entered the 15th day today with demonstrations continuing on Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and at borders.



On Wednesday, the Centre presented a proposal for possible amendments in the bills to the representatives of protesting farmers, which the farmer unions rejected and said they will intensify their protest for the repeal of these laws.

The proposal was sent to farmer union leaders after they attended a meeting called by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. The farmers are on protest on borders of Delhi against three farm laws.

The farmer unions had called a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday in support of their demand which was supported by several political parties.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

