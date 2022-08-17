NARFBR Hyderabad will become global biomedical research centre: Union Minister

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday visited the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) at Genome Valley in Hyderabad which is being established as a testing centre for various vaccines and medicines in India and around the world.

The Union Minister spoke to officials and scientists concerned and enquired about the progress of the works. He said that the central government has recognized the need to establish a unique research centre with state-of-the-art facilities for the development of facilities required for human and animal health in India and decided to establish this centre.

[{f5d218db-21f6-4ca5-9128-8d7924adbf5e:intradmin/FaSTKHwagAQtkOn.jpg}]



He revealed that construction programmes related to research and other needs are being completed with an area of about 4 lakh square feet at a cost of Rs 400 crore and almost 60 per cent of the equipment and missionaries have arrived. He mentioned that the rest of the facilities will also be improved in the coming days and there is a possibility for drug manufacturing, vaccine manufacturing and other research organizations from India and abroad to examine their products here.

[{99fa80ef-4f85-4741-9888-e991552a3ca3:intradmin/FaSTISdaQAIzGGE.jpg}]

He said that there is only one vaccine testing centre in Himachal Pradesh in India, and in view of the growing number of pharma and other research companies around Hyderabad, the central government has decided to establish a similar centre here as well. He said that the Central Cabinet gave its approval in 2014-15.

[{641b6962-f196-4bfb-b7fa-a112af86a406:intradmin/FaSTJlLaIAEsyug.jpg}]

Reddy said that it is very useful for the research of university students and also for animal conservation. He said that this will play a vital role in the field of biomedical research in the coming days. He said that medical colleges, educational institutions, universities, biotech and biopharma companies will no longer need to go abroad for their research and all the facilities will be available here. (ANI)

