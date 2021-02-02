Nari Shakti Puraskar nomination date extended till Feb 6

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development has extended the last date for submission of nomination for the Nari Shakti Puraskar-2020 till February 6.



'Nari Shakti Puraskar' is conferred every year on the occasion of 'International Women's Day' on March 8, by the government for recognising exceptional work done by individuals in the area of empowerment of women, according to an official release.

The award carries a citation and a cash reward of Rs 2 lakhs.

As per the guidelines, any individual of at least 25 years of age and institutions having worked in the relevant field for at least 5 years are eligible to apply. (ANI)

