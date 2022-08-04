Nari Shakti will come forth as Rashtra Shakti during Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while highlighting the need to bring women power in the country to the fore, said that 'Nari Shakti' will come forth as 'Rashtra Shakti' (nation power) during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Prime Minister was addressing a huge gathering after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur in the Valsad district of Gujarat.

"It is important to educate women to transform society for the better. Women have been an integral part of even the Indian freedom struggle. Nari Shakti will come forth as Rashtra Shakti during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, who laid the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion, mentioned the obstacles faced by women in the country and said that the Centre is trying to remove them which prevent the women from moving forward.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to bring the women's power of the country to the fore in the form of nation power. Today, the central government is trying to remove every obstacle that is being faced by women in the country, which prevents them from moving forward," he said.



Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated a 250-bed multispecialty hospital.

Eulogising the government's efforts to ensure healthcare services for all, the Prime Minister said the vaccination campaign is not only for humans but also for animals.

"The health policy that India is following today concerns the health of every living being around us. India is running a nationwide vaccination campaign for human-protective vaccines as well as for animals," he said.

"The healthcare policies in the country are ensuring healthcare service delivery to the remotest parts of the country. Through a One-Health policy, the country is focused on the health & well-being of animals as well as humans," PM Modi added.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around Rs 70 crore. It will be equipped with top-class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. The Hospital will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicine for the care and upkeep of animals.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. It will have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, and rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide a livelihood to thousands of others subsequently. (ANI)

