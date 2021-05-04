Narottam Mishra expresses happiness over BJP's performance in Assembly polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday expressed happiness over the performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said: "We have increased from three seats to 78 seats in West Bengal. The vote share of the BJP has also increased upto 38. Now one can imagine why we. As a party would not be happy after seeing the results."

"We have won Assam and Puducherry. Our vote share has increased upto 38 in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," he added.



Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his recent tweet over the victory of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state, the BJP leader took a jibe and said that people should learn from him (Congress leader) how to keep one self's confidence strong.

"Rahul, despite facing defeat in five states is seemingly happy on Twitter," he said.

The Congress leader had on Sunday tweeted: "I am happy to congratulate Mamata ji and the people of West Bengal for soundly defeating the BJP."

Results of Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory (UT) Puducherry were declared on Sunday. (ANI)

