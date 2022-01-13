Narottam Mishra slams Priyanka over 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign, says she must fight against Alwar rape case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's campaign 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' will be proved successful only if she visits Rajasthan and fight against the "disgusting" and "condemnable" Alwar rape case.

In a veiled attack against Congress, he said that the party was in power at the time of the Nirbhaya rape case also and currently the ruling government in Rajasthan belongs to the Congress party.

"If Priyanka can fight then she must go to Rajasthan and fight against the Alwar rape case. The occurrence of a disgusting incident like Nirbhaya has happened in Alwar is worrying and condemnable. Priyanka ji should go to Rajasthan and fight there against the rape case. Congress was there at the time of Nirbhaya also and currently in Rajasthan as well there is Congress government," Mishra said in a press conference in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 4,037 COVID-19 cases, 783 recoveries in the last 24 hours, he informed.

There are currently 17,657 active cases in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

In the last 24 hours, 80 policemen have been infected, so far a total of 227 police personnel have been infected, he stated.

On being asked about imposing restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases, he said, "Our objective is to prevent COVID-19 and that people should continue with their lives in normalcy simultaneously. The government is serious about preventing the spread of corona infection, that is why the Sankranti fair had been banned, mass Surya Namaskar had been banned, all the fairs had been banned".

On being asked about suicides due to Online games, he said, "An act will come in Madhya Pradesh on online games. Suicides due to online games are a serious subject, which is fire game, to curb the tragic incident that is happening, we are bringing the act of online games in Madhya Pradesh, whose draft has been prepared, very soon it will come in shape"

On Ban on meeting prisoners in jail, he said, "Till March 31, the meeting of prisoners and relatives in jails has been completely stopped, for the time being, discussions can be done through E calls".

Congress Party is running a campaign across the state to target women voters with the slogan "Ladki hun Lad Sakti hun " under which such marathons were being organized over the last few months which were addressed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)