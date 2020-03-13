Narrow escape for 26 passengers as bus catches fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): As many as 26 passengers along with the driver and the cleaner escaped unhurt by taking timely action when a bus they were traveling caught fire at the RC Puran area of Hyderabad on Friday morning.

The vehicle caught fire due to a short circuit in the engine. The bus was preceding from Mumbai to Hyderabad.

Minutes after receiving the information, the fire brigade reached the incident spot and doused the flames

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)








