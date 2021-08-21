Narrow escape for bus carrying 14 passengers after landslide in Uttarakhand's Nainital

Nainital [Uttarakhand], August 20 (ANI): A bus carrying 14 passengers narrowly escaped a landslide in Nainital on Friday. No casualties have been reported.

The alert bus driver stopped the bus before rocks started falling off a mountain on the road.





Some passengers got down from the bus with their luggage and started running in the opposite direction from the landslide site. The bus driver too drove the vehicle in reverse to reach a safe place.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for two days, prompting the state disaster response force (SDRF) to put all its teams in alert mode. (ANI)

