Narsimha Rao's economic reforms ensured steady inflows of investments during crisis: Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): On the occasion of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's 100th birth anniversary, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unveiled a 16 feet tall statue of Rao at PV Gnana Bhoomi in Hyderabad on Monday and said Narsimha Rao's economic reforms ensured steady inflows of investments and bailed the country out from the financial crisis.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao had left an indelible mark in every field he was associated with both State and Central level.

The Chief Ministers said that the economic reforms introduced by the late leader bailed the country out from the financial crisis and ensured steady inflows of investments. The land reforms introduced by him in the United Andhra Pradesh set an example to other States.

"He donated 800 acres of land owned by his family during land reforms introduced by him and led from the front," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said the former Prime Minister was known as a reformist. "When he was made Prime Minister, he took it up as a challenge and successfully ran the minority government for five years," said Chandrashekhar Rao.



The State government has rechristened the name of Necklace Road as PVNR Marg in honour of the former Prime Minister. The statue was unveiled as part of the late Prime Minister's Centenary Celebrations.

"Time is dynamic and politicians and administrators need to be dynamic for ensuring welfare and development," said Chandrashekhar Rao.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said by organizing the Centenary Celebrations, the State Government has saluted the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and the son of the soil.

He always respected the country and than the politics of the country. That's the reason, he has been successful in every field, she said.

PV Narasimha Rao Centenary Celebrations Committee Chairman K. Keshava Rao said the Central government was appealed to name the Central University in Hyderabad after former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in recognition of the services rendered by him.

PV memorial and museum were also being planned at PV Gnana Bhoomi by obtaining all permissions, he said. (ANI)

