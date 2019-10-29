"Stubble burning counts have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 in Punjab/Haryana in the last 24 hours."
"Stubble burning counts have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 in Punjab/Haryana in the last 24 hours."

NASA images show increase in stubble burning in last 24 hrs in Punjab, Haryana: Delhi govt

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Delhi government on Tuesday said that the latest images from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) show a drastic increase in the stubble burning in the last 24 hours in Haryana and Punjab.
A statement from the office of Delhi's Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot said: "Latest NASA images show a drastic increase in stubble burning in the last 24 hours. Stubble burning counts have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 in Punjab/Haryana in the last 24 hours."
The statement said that wind direction shows stubble plume could increase from Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi facing adverse air quality despite the cleanest Diwali night in the last many years.
"The latest NASA images show a drastic spurt in crop residue burnings (stubble burnings) in the neighbouring states of Delhi, which has severely affected Delhi's air quality. The stubble plume from north-west regions has become one of the significant factors in adversely affecting Delhi's air quality," said the statement.
"Today, transport-level wind direction is north-westerly, which might increase stubble plume towards Delhi. As per SAFAR-model, the stubble share may touch this year's peak value now," the statement said.
The statement further said that Delhi is going through a bad period with reference to ambient air quality after celebrating one of the cleanest Diwali in the last few years.
"The overall pollution level during the Diwali period in 2019 was found to be better than the past many years. Boundary layer winds speed also helped to flush out the additional load of last night," added the statement. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:54 IST

IndiGo places order for 300 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): IndiGo has placed the order for 300 A320neo Family aircraft, which marks one of Airbus' largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator, said Indigo in a statement on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:47 IST

Love you Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a loving gesture, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish brother Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:46 IST

5 policemen suspended as family alleges man died in custody in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Five police personnel of the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station here were suspended on Tuesday, after protests by a family who alleged that their 26-year-old son had died in custody due to police negligence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:42 IST

Distrust between BJP, Shiv Sena shows they can't form govt in...

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said here that voters are in 'confusion' and the 'distrust' between the partners (BJP and Shiv Sena) shows that they cannot form the government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:38 IST

Anup Kumar Singh takes charge as new DG of National Security Guard

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has taken charge as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG).

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:20 IST

Khattar cabinet meets in Delhi, Assembly session to begin from November 4

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): First meeting of the two-member Haryana Cabinet took place here in the national capital on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and took some key decisions regarding farmers and students.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:02 IST

BJP begging before independent MLAs to form government in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for begging before independent MLAs to form government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:56 IST

To push make in India, large industry delegation to accompany...

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a bid to push 'Make in India', a large industry delegation would be travelling with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the first week of November to Russia, which is the biggest supplier of defence equipment to India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:36 IST

Nirmala Sitharaman chairs Governing Council meeting of NIIF

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the Governing Council meeting of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:26 IST

DGCA instructs Indigo, GoAir to replace PW engines on Neo aircraft

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued instructions to IndiGo to ensure that it does not operate any Neo plane which has two Prat and Whitney 1100 series engines that have been used for over 3000 hours each, the country's civil aviation

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 18:13 IST

Congress to hold a series of press conferences, protests in November

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): The Congress will hold 35 press conferences between November 1 and 8, and will also hold protests from November 5 to 15 to highlight the country's current economic situation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 17:55 IST

EU delegation comprises those who hate Islam, Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi (India), Oct 29 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at the Centre for allowing an "unofficial delegation" of European Union MPs comprising members "who hate Muslims and Islam" to visit Kashmir.

Read More
iocl