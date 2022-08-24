Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Two specially-abled students of a government residential school on Wednesday died shortly after consuming food at the school.
Total four students were admitted to the hospital.
"Two specially-abled students of a government residential school passed away today after they fell ill. A total of 4 students were admitted to the hospital," said Nashik Superintendent of Police.
Further details are awaited into the case. (ANI)
Nashik: 2 students die after consuming food at school
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2022 22:48 IST
