Nashik: 2 students die after consuming food at school

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Two specially-abled students of a government residential school on Wednesday died shortly after consuming food at the school.

Total four students were admitted to the hospital.

"Two specially-abled students of a government residential school passed away today after they fell ill. A total of 4 students were admitted to the hospital," said Nashik Superintendent of Police.

Further details are awaited into the case. (ANI)