Nashik: 43 officers awarded 'Aviation Wing' on successful completion of Combat Aviators Course

The valedictory ceremony was held at Combat Army Aviation Training School. (Photo tweeted by Indian Army)

ANI | Updated: Dec 14, 2019 18:47 IST

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): A total of 43 officers were awarded 'Aviation Wings' on successful completion of the Combat Aviators Course during a valedictory ceremony held at the Combat Army Aviation Training School here on Saturday.
"Valedictory Ceremony held at #Combat #ArmyAviation Training School, #Nashik. 43 Officers awarded 'Aviation Wings' on successful completion of Combat Aviators Course," Indian Army said in a tweet.
The Army Aviation Corps celebrated its 34th Raising Day on November 1 this year.
Army Aviation Corps has grown from an arm with limited reconnaissance and observation assets into a potent aerial manoeuvre arm of the Indian Army.
Combat aviation assets with modern avionics, electro-optics and weapon systems can perform multiple tasks in the entire spectrum of conflict in varied and inhospitable terrain including high altitude areas. (ANI)

