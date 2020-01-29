Nashik accident death toll reaches 25

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The death toll in the bus accident in Malgaon climbed to 25 on Wednesday.

At least 25 people were killed and 32 injured after a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after colliding with each other in Deola area of Nashik on Tuesday.

"The accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab announced Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

"The accident near Nashik is very unfortunate. A compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each will be given to the kin of the deceased and free medical treatment will be provided to all the injured," he said.

The mishap occurred when the bus was on its way from Malgaon to Kalwan. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after its rear tyre burst. (ANI)