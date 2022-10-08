Nashik bus fire accident: Death toll rises to 11

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): At least eleven people are feared dead, including one minor, after a bus caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday night, said the city police.

Injured people have been taken to hospital, as per the police.

"We are still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with the doctor's confirmation," Nashik Police said.

Earlier, eight people were reported dead.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)