Nashik Central Jail hold exhibition of Diwali items made by prisoners

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): The Maharashtra Prison authorities held an exhibition of Diwali products prepared by inmates in Nashik Central Jail. The exhibition showcased a variety of eye-catching Diwali items.

A customer who visited the show said that several items were made out of wood and buying these products will be motivating for the prisoners.

"Nashik prisoners have made very beautiful Diwali Products. The items are made of wood which has longer durability. We are here to purchase Diwali items, buying these products will motivate inmates for more work," he said.



Adding to this a customer said, "the price for these items is also reasonable."

Shiv Shankar Rawal, prisoner said he has been an inmate here for 20 years and has been engaged in making Diwali items for a long time.

"I have been here for twenty years. We have been trained for this work and get compensation of Rs 30 to 40 per day," he said.

Nashik Central Jail Superintendent, Pramod Wagh said the exhibition is held every year, and it has continued this year too.

"There are all Diwali items made by inmates. We don't earn profit out of it, our motive is to inspire these prisoners and make their life progressive," he added. (ANI)

