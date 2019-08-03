Nashik: Godavari flowing above danger level due to heavy rainfall

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Life came to a standstill in Nashik as river Godavari on Saturday was flowing above danger level following heavy rainfall in the state. Several houses and temples were submerged in water.

The situation may further worsen as India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued 'red alert' for Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nasik, Pune, and Satara districts for August 3-4.

A red alert denotes likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

"Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely to continue over Konkan and Maharashtra during next 2-3 days," the IMD said.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted intermittent rain or showers with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places likely in city and suburbs in the next 2-3 days.

"Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over central and southwest Arabian Sea, the west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Gujarat-Maharashtra-Goa coasts," the IMD said.

It also advised fishermen not to venture out in the sea during the next two days. (ANI)

