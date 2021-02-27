Nashik Police give unique farewell to sniffer dog on retirement

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Spike, a sniffer dog, who was a part of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of the Nashik City Police Force, received a grand farewell on 24 February after completing 11 years of service.

Spike, who joined the Nashik Bomb Detection-Dog Squad in 2010, is famous for discovering hidden petrol bombs.





Spike was paraded on the bonnet of the Police van on the occasion while Police marched by the side of the vehicle.

The unique way of paying respect to the dog ended with the cutting of a cake. (ANI)

