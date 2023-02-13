Nashik: Three rail trackmen killed as tower wagon hit them

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Three railway track men were killed and another was injured after a tower wagon hit them in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday.

According to the railways, maintenance work at the tracks was going on when the incident happened between Lasalgaon and Ugaon in Nashik at around 6 am this morning.



The railways have already suspended two people, including the tower wagon operator and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The DRM reached the spot after being informed.

The families of the deceased railwaymen have been informed and the railways have made the announcement of an ex gratia and all other necessary help to the families of the deceased. (ANI)

