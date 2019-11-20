NATGRID will come into operation by 2020-end: MHA in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a reply in Lok Sabha informed that the National Intelligence Grid or NATGRID will come into operation by the end of next year.

"Progress of NATGRID is reviewed from time to time at an appropriate level in the Central Government. NATGRID has developed application software for Proof of Technology (POT) which is yet to be fully rolled out. NATGRID Solution is planned to go live by December 31, 2020," said the MHA reply.

The National Intelligence Grid or NATGRID is the integrated intelligence grid connecting databases of core security agencies of the Government of India to collect comprehensive patterns of intelligence that can be readily accessed by intelligence agencies.

"During the current financial year, Rs. 84.80 crores have been allocated for NATGRID Project. Against 119 sanctioned Government Posts, a total of 53 officers are presently in position; whereas against 123 contractual posts, 21 consultants have been deployed. Central Agencies will have access to the data on NATGRID platform in the first phase," MHA said.

This project will be a connecting database of all security agencies of the Government of India which will collect comprehensive and detailed patterns of intelligence that can be readily accessed by intelligence agencies from anywhere through authorised personnel. (ANI)

