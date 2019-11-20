MHA
MHA

NATGRID will come into operation by 2020-end: MHA in Lok Sabha

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a reply in Lok Sabha informed that the National Intelligence Grid or NATGRID will come into operation by the end of next year.
"Progress of NATGRID is reviewed from time to time at an appropriate level in the Central Government. NATGRID has developed application software for Proof of Technology (POT) which is yet to be fully rolled out. NATGRID Solution is planned to go live by December 31, 2020," said the MHA reply.
The National Intelligence Grid or NATGRID is the integrated intelligence grid connecting databases of core security agencies of the Government of India to collect comprehensive patterns of intelligence that can be readily accessed by intelligence agencies.
"During the current financial year, Rs. 84.80 crores have been allocated for NATGRID Project. Against 119 sanctioned Government Posts, a total of 53 officers are presently in position; whereas against 123 contractual posts, 21 consultants have been deployed. Central Agencies will have access to the data on NATGRID platform in the first phase," MHA said.
This project will be a connecting database of all security agencies of the Government of India which will collect comprehensive and detailed patterns of intelligence that can be readily accessed by intelligence agencies from anywhere through authorised personnel. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:27 IST

Sanjay Raut raises concern over reallocation of seat in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu after he was allocated a back-row seat in the House and said that it was "correlated to the tussle in government formation in Maharashtra".

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:26 IST

Has taken note of spyware having affected some WhatsApp users,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The government has taken note of the fact that a spyware/malware has affected some WhatsApp users in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:11 IST

Maha students demand investigation in Fathima Latheef case, show...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Maharashtra Joint Action Committee for Social Justice on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Mumbai University seeking a fair investigation in the case related to Fathima Latheef and in solidarity with JNU students who are protesting against fee in

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:08 IST

MHA: 609 people currently under detention in J-K

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday said that over 609 people are currently under detention in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 16:01 IST

West Bengal Governor shown black flags by TMC workers in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress Party workers allegedly showed black flags to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar in Domkal, Murshidabad on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:44 IST

Uddhav Thackeray will be Chief Minister of Maharashtra, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said that Uddhav Thackeray will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:43 IST

Kerala assembly adjourns following opposition uproar over KSU...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Kerala assembly on Wednesday was adjourned following a massive opposition uproar in protest over the police attack against Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers and an MLA.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:37 IST

Only 606 people are presently under detention, 218 are stone...

New Delhi (India), Nov 20 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS), Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy said in Rajya Sabha that a total of 5,161 people including stone-pelters, separatists and some political leaders were arrested preventively on August 5.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:36 IST

105-year-old Kerala granny becomes 'oldest learner' appears for...

Kollam (Kerala) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Age is merely a number for 105-year-old Bageerathi Amma who scripted history when she appeared for her fourth standard exam becoming the oldest learner of the Kerala State Literacy Mission.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:32 IST

Spent fuel of Kudankulam Nuclear plant to be stored far from...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The government informed Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there was need of 'Away From Reactor' facility for spent fuel of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant as the in-house capacity will be full by 2022 and it will not be a dumping site.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:31 IST

UP: Verbal spat between two police officials in Moradabad over...

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A verbal spat between two Uttar Pradesh police officials in Moradabad took an ugly turn on Wednesday after inspector Sachin Dayal alleged that Circle Officer Devendra Yadav threatened to kill him following a car collision.

Read More

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 15:29 IST

People are terrified to drink water in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari...

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Manoj Tiwari targeted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of "poisonous" drinking water being supplied across the national capital and said that people are terrified to drink water in Delhi.

Read More
iocl