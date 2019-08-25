Nation is proud of your stupendous achievement: Vice President congratulates Sindhu

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler PV Sindhu for winning the BWF World Championships, saying the entire nation is proud of her stupendous achievement.

"Hearty congratulations to PV Sindhu for creating history & becoming the first Indian to clinch Badminton World Championships gold by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara #BWFWorldChampionships 2019 finals. The entire nation is proud of your stupendous achievement," the Vice President tweeted.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind said that this was a proud moment for the nation and wished Sindhu for all future battles.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the BWF World Championship. This is a proud moment for the entire country. Your magic on the court, hardwork and perseverance enthralls and inspires millions. Best wishes World Champion for all your future battles," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Sindhu and said that her success will inspire generations of players.

"The stupendously talented @Pvsindhu1 makes India proud again! Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she's pursued badminton is inspiring. PV Sindhu's success will inspire generations of players," he tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sindu made the entire nation proud with her incredible achievement.

"Kudos to @Pvsindhu1 for clinching India's first-ever gold medal at the BWF World Championships after defeating her Japanese counterpart Nozomi Okuhara. You have made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievement. #BWFWorldChampionships," he tweeted.

Sindu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 today in Switzerland.

By winning the title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

