Nation proud of NSG, govt committed to making it stronger: G Kishan Reddy

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 16 (ANI): Asserting that the nation is proud of the National Security Guard (NSG), Minister of State for the Ministry of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the Central government is committed to making the force stronger.

Lauding the NSG while addressing a gathering on the 36th Raising Day of the National Security Guard, Reddy said, "The whole nation is proud of the NSG. During the past 36 years, whatever task has been given to the NSG, the force has achieved it with perfection."

"The government, based on past experiences and future planning, is committed to making the NSG more strong. The Government is with the NSG and will help it in its all upcoming initiatives," he said while addressing the gathering in Manesar, Haryana.



Reddy said that apart from dealing with terrorism, he was happy to know that the NSG campus is also plastic-free and appreciated the plantation done by the NSG in Aravalli.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the National Security Guard personnel and their families on their 36th Raising Day saying that the NSG plays a crucial role in India's security apparatus and added that it has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism.

The NSG, a federal contingency force to deal with anti-terrorist activities, is a force equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is therefore used in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism.

It was established in 1986. (ANI)

