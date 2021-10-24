Nation should seek inspiration on patriotism, unity from Sardar Patel, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the nation should seek inspiration regarding patriotism and unity from Sardar Patel. He also bowed to the senior leader whose birth anniversary is observed on October 31 as National Unity Day.

Addressing the 82nd edition of his Mann Ki Baat today, PM Modi said, "Next Sunday on October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. On behalf of every listener of 'Mann Ki Baat', and on my behalf, I bow to the Iron Man."

PM Modi further said that "Sardar Patel used to say 'We can inculcate patriotic feeling only if we stay united. With unity, we can take the country to new heights. If we are not united, then we will only be troubled with new difficulties'."

"Recently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also launched a book on pictorial biography of Sardar Patel. I urge everybody to read this book and get learn the lesson of unity," he said.

"Recently, Gujarat Police and Tripura police have started bike rallies to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The initiative is a symbol of patriotism and unity," he added.

"Even, women of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district are also stitching Indian flags for the Indian and government offices. This action shows their patriotic feeling for the country," he added.

The Prime Minister further appealed to everybody to stay united and do something for the nation. "We all have an obligation that we must join some activity that gives the message of unity," he added. (ANI)