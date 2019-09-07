Nation stands by ISRO following communication loss with 'Vikram'

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) announcement that the communication with Vikram lander was lost evoked mixed reactions from netizens, with people expressing faith that the space agency will bounce back soon.

The space agency in a tweet said, "This is Mission Control Centre. #VikramLander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed. #ISRO."

"Deeply saddened. The mission was 93% successful except the last 2.1 km. Don't forget NASA have failed 10 times before making its first impact in moon. We have just lost the lander but the orbitor will be making science for a year. #Chandrayaan2Live #Chandrayaan2Landing," a twitter user wrote.

"It's literally rocket science. Irrespective of the outcome, proud of @isro for inspiring a billion people with their efforts," another user wrote.

"It's a great attempt by ISRO, kudos for all the hard work which ISRO scientists have put in for this mission. Still many more achievements to come. We should be proud of this mission. Jai hind," a user named Gopal Rajnified tweeted.

Some said they were hoping for a Bollywood style scene.

"After long silence from control room, "I was hoping for Bollywood style scene in which one intern runs to K Sivan shouting "Sir , receiving data .. We are receiving data from Vikram"," said one user.

Other said there is nothing like failure or misses in science and technology.

One twitter user wrote, "Amazing how all of the world came together to watch #Chandrayaan2Landing and gave a sigh of heartbreak when it failed. Funny how humans compete with each other here but are brought together by something that's far, far out there." (ANI)