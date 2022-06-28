Nation will move forward with strength of northeast region: Agriculture Minister Tomar

Chumoukedima (Nagaland) [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that it is the belief of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if the strength of the northeast will increase, then the country's strength will consolidate which will move the nation forward.

"The northeast region cannot be overlooked when it comes to all-round development. Therefore, through the schemes-programmes, funding and institutions of the government, it is our constant endeavour that the northeastern region should not depend on anyone, but should stand on its own feet and be able to contribute its fullest to the country's development," said Tomar, at an event organized at the North-East Agri Expo, Chumaokedlma.

Tomar stated that PM Modi has also asked his cabinet ministers to visit this area regularly and understand the difficulties here and quickly solve the problems related to their departments.

"He (PM Modi) launched many schemes for the development of the northeast in the last few years, so that the neglect which has been done here for years can be compensated," the Agriculture Minister said.

"When the leadership of the country is capable and empowered, it becomes easy for the citizens to move forward. If the citizens are fully prepared, then the leadership also gets strengthened and find solutions to the problems facing the country and we are able to reach our goals easily," he said.



The minister said that in the last eight years, the Union Government has relentlessly tried to work sincerely to eradicate poverty, inequality and unemployment in our country.

"If there is an imbalance in the society and the country, it becomes difficult to move forward. After taking the oath, PM Modi started doing concrete work to remove poverty and imbalance, in this effort crores of Jan-Dhan accounts of the poor have been opened and they have been benefited continuously through many schemes," Tomar added.

He further informed under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the central government has given more than Rs 2 lakh crore to 11-and-a-half crore farmers so far, each farmer getting Rs 6,000 rupees every year, this is not a simple matter. During COVID, 80 crore people have been given free rations and other facilities were also provided by the Center.

Later, Tomar also launched the Honey Testing Laboratory at Dimapur, Nagaland, which will help beekeepers and processors for testing the honey produced. He also visited the Bamboo Museum and Organic AC Market.

During these events, the Agriculture Minister of Nagaland G Kaito, Chief Secretary J Alam, Central Horticulture Commissioner Prabhat Kumar, other senior officers and distinguished people, farmers and scientists were present. (ANI)

