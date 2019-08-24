Nation won't forget Jaitley, says Rajnath

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away at the age of 66 today.

He laid wreaths on his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's behalf. Modi arrived in Bahrain on Saturday on the third leg of this three-nation tour. Here, he will hold bilateral dialogue with HH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa.

"The nation will never forget his contributions. He was an asset to the party, the government when he was part of it and the country. He is not with us anymore, I pay tribute to him," Singh told reporters after paying his tributes to Jaitley.

Jaitley, the former Finance Minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi-led government, breathed his last in AIIMS in New Delhi earlier today.

He was admitted to the AIIMS earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. The former Finance Minister was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.

Jaitley will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat on Sunday. (ANI)

