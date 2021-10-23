National Amrita Haat serve as Medium of 'Economic Independence' for women self-help groups

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 23 (ANI): National Amrita Haat in Jaipur's serves as a platform to provide a marketplace for the sale of handmade products by women self-help groups to sell products manufactured by them and enjoy 'Economic Independence', says Utsav Sharma, Block Level Officer, Directorate of Women Empowerment.



Talking to ANI, Utsav Sharma said, "Products such as handloom & terracotta items, handicraft goods, marble products, clothes and decorative objects are on display at the National Amrita Haat in a rural setting."



Utsav Sharma further said, "National Amrita Haat serves as a platform for women self-help groups to sell products and enjoy 'Economic Independence'.

She said added that a wide range of food items prepared are also available for sale.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Mamta Bhupesh inaugurated 'National Amrita Haat' at Shilpgram, Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur to provide a marketplace for the sale of handmade products by women of self help groups. Apart from this, awareness chariots prepared by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) were also flagged off.

National Amrita Haat is being organized from October 15 to 24. (ANI)

