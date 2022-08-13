National anthem to be sung across Telangana on August 16

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Telangana government on Friday called for collective singing of the national anthem across the state on August 16.

On 16 August at 11:30 am, Mass singing of the national anthem will be organised in Telangana.

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebration, preparations and parade rehearsal was reviewed by the Chief secretary that is being carried out at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.



Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the arrangements made at Golconda Fort in the city to celebrate Independence Day. There, the Chief secretary reviewed the arrangements for the ceremony with the officials of the Police, GHMC, R&B, I&PR, Culture and Revenue Departments.

On this occasion, Somesh Kumar said that the authorities should coordinate and make arrangements to organize the independence celebrations in a grand manner.

He said, "It is a 15 days program, it started on August 8 and will continue till August 22. The Gandhi movie is screened in every theatre in Hindi and Telugu in Telangana. A freedom run was held and there is a freedom rally."

Every district and every nook and corner in Telangana will participate in this mass singing. Vehicles will stop and people should come into attention position and sing the national anthem, he added.

Somesh Kumar was accompanied by City Police Commissioner CV Anand and others. (ANI)

