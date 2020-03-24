National Centre for Disease Control keeping eye on potential COVID-19 patients, says Health Minister

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that the National Centre for Disease Control has been keeping an eye on all potential coronavirus patients.

"The National Centre for Disease Control has been observing potential patients since day one. More than 1,87,000 people in the country are being monitored by the way of community surveillance as of today," the Minister told ANI.

"A 24X7 control room has also been functional for days now, and more than 2 lakh calls have been answered, more than 50,000 e-mails have been answered. Our doctors have been risking their lives while dealing with such a deadly virus," he said while on a visit to the National Centre for Disease Control.

"The next few weeks are important for us, in the last 3-4 days around 64,000 passengers have come to India from foreign countries, and out of these, more than 8000 have been kept government-operated quarantine facilities and around 65,000 are under home quarantine," he added.



The minister also made an appeal to the people to fulfil their responsibility and observe social distancing.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 482, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

